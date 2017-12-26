An Arena May Have Spoiled The Main Event Of WWE Fastlane 2018

The year is almost over, which means wrestling fans are gearing up for the Royal Rumble and the ensuing Road to WrestleMania. In 2018, the Road to WrestleMania will begin with the Rumble — which features two Rumble matches for the first time ever — and then goes to the Raw brand-exclusive Elimination Chamber, and finally to Smackdown’s Fastlane pay-per-view before WrestleMania 34 touches down in New Orleans.
(Yes, there are a couple of NXT TakeOver events in there as well, but let’s stay on target here.)
The Rumble will determine a challenger to one of the two world titles at WrestleMania, the Elimination Chamber should determine who will be Universal Champion and challenger in New Orleans, and Fastlane should firm up the match for the WWE Championship and solidify WrestleMania 34’s two world championship bouts.
Hopefully this is wrong. Watching a sdl ppv is like watching paint dry they don’t have enough talent to fill out the card with wrestlers fan want to see. Now if you put 5 of the ones fans mainly care about in one match I cringe at what we may see occupying the other 2 hours of the show
Nope these 5 will be fighting for the right to face Royal Rumble winner Jooooooohn Ceeeeeena
You made me realize they might actually have Cena win it so they can play up the “Free Agent” angle to make a big deal out of which title he’ll challenge for.
“Card Subject To Change”
“stated in the article”