Ryback Believes That John Cena Is ‘Poison’ To Professional Wrestling

If early returns are any indication, Ryback is going to go in on WWE even harder in 2017 than he did in 2016. Which is to say, pretty hard! He recently told a story about WWE and Vince McMahon lying to him and pressuring into dropping a legitimate medical malpractice lawsuit, but it looks like he’s possibly saved the most vitriol for none other than John Cena. He’s gone on the record before about how Cena was single-handedly responsible for pulling the plug on the Nexus, but that’s nothing compared to the hot fire he’s spitting about the Face that Runs the Place now.
On a recent episode of Conversation With the Big Guy, a podcast repository where Ryback vents about all the people and institutions that have done him wrong over the years, Ryback talked about Cena having been a “piece of sh*t” to him “since day one,” and taking it upon himself to elaborate on that blowup between Cena and Alex Riley that Riley himself is not yet ready to discuss.
I know he means the new version of NXT, but I love the idea that the original NXT was an actual game show challenge created to replace John Cena, with the mentality that the face of the company has to be able to run obstacle courses and carry kegs the fastest. If Titus hadn’t tripped, he’d be Cena
“Starting this moment, from now, from this moment on, this will be the moment, starting now, of Weekend Edition”
if what he is saying is anywhere close to being correct, then hhh creating nxt to fix the cena probelm is awesome. thank you cena for being like this as it has made the business better.
Please. A-Ry was super popular when he filled the role of #2 babyface aka “Whoever happens to be punching The Miz this week.”
Ryan Back, if you have something to say to John say it to his face
If John Cena is the reason I don’t see Ryback or Alex Riley on my TV anymore, I owe him a huge debt of gratitude.