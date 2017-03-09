WWE Is Looking To Lure Multiple Women Away From Lucha Underground

On the third season of Lucha Underground, one of the undisputed highlights thus far has been the episode where Pentagon Dark had to fight all four members of Black Lotus’ Triad. (You know, the Triad, and Black Lotus.)
The Triad members were played by the debuting Kairi Hojo, Io Shirai, and Mayu Iwatani — all of whom are top singles wrestlers in Japan’s World Wonder Ring Stardom, or just “Stardom.” Anyone who watches Lucha Underground sat up and took notice. Apparently, so did WWE.
In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reports that Hojo, who appeared a Triad member “Doku” in Lucha Underground, has signed a WWE contract and will be reporting to the Performance Center in April. If you’re not immediately familiar with Hojo or her Lucha Underground character, you proably know her from GIFs, because she has THE BEST GOD DAMN ELBOW DROP IN THE HISTORY OF WRESTLING.
Hojo currently holds both the Wonder of Stardom and World of Stardom titles, and Stardom (obviously) wants her to lose those titles before she reports to WWE.
In addition, Meltzer says that Hojo’s Stardom roster-mate, Io Shirai — who has been talked about as one of the best wrestlers in the world, full stop, over the past year — is reconsidering a WWE offer now that Hojo has signed. Shirai will be visiting Orlando later this month, but will not be working any shows over WrestleMania weekend. It is unclear at this point whether she has signed or how close she is to signing.
While this isn’t such a massive blow to Lucha Underground, or doesn’t appear to be (what we’ve seen of Season 3 so far doesn’t overly involve the Triad, or their storyline might get wrapped up by season’s end), it is a big hit to the Stardom roster, as these are probably the two biggest stars on the roster. If that weren’t enough, Iwatani (the third-biggest star of the promotion) wants to retire by the end of the year.
You may now begin fantasy booking NXT women’s matches for the next year. Have fun!
Bittersweet news – happy for Kairi Hojo, who is awesome, but Mayu retiring at the end of the year? That sucks.
Kairi Hojo just dropped the Goddess of Stardom Championship when her and her partner Yoko Bito lost to Jungle Kyona and Hiroyo Matsumoto on March 5th. Hojo only holds the Wonder of Stardom Championship now.
Chances are these aren’t the only ladies they’re talking to. Wouldn’t be surprised if Catrina and Ivelisse are getting a few calls too (contract/injury status dependent of course).
WWE already had them under contract at one point and moved on from them plus, they are under contract to LU for a lot more seasons.
@AaronN They moved on from Chris Hero too, just saying
Those two women aren’t in the same league as Chris Hero.
Judging by the way she was released and her reputation across locker rooms, you likely have more chance of being signed than Ivelisse.
She has an attitude problem.
I was really only exposed to them from the Pentagon Jr match. I want these ladies to make all the money while simultaneously don’t want them to have to get booked into storylines by WWE Creative
Well they could be put on SDL instead of Raw
They’ll be on NXT. It’s impossible enough to say where people currently on the verge of a callup will end up in a few months’ time, never mind those who haven’t been officially unveiled yet.
They’re being brought in from Lucha Underground in much the same way NJPW snatched away NXT star Jushin Thunder Liger.
Meltzer’s wording of that part was spectacularly confusing, but if Io Shirai is coming over that is insanely exciting. Legit one of the world’s best big match workers, just seek out any of her Stardom title defenses.