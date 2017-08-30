The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown Live 8/29/17: Boot Smooch Boogie

WWE Smackdown Live

Previously on the Best and Worst of Smackdown Live: Bobby Roode made his main-roster debut, Shelton Benjamin finally returned, Jimmy Jacobs had a cameo and the Fashion Police wore pineapple rompers. Think of it like one of those big set-piece episodes of Game of Thrones, which are almost always followed by an hour of people sitting in a room talking about shit you already know.

Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter. And hey, be sure you’re listening to the brand new With Spandex podcast.

Hit those share buttons! Spread the word about the column on Facebook, Twitter and whatever else you use. Be sure to leave us a comment in our comment section below as well. Your help and participation means more than you know. Otherwise I’ll have to tell you what I thought about this week’s show … next week.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live for August 29, 2017.