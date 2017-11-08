WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 11/7/17

Tonight, on the WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:
After defeating both Singh Brothers in consecutive weeks, AJ Styles was the victim of a heinous attack at the hands of WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. As a result, Commissioner Shane McMahon has declared that The Modern Day Maharaja will defend his title against The Phenomenal One tonight on SmackDown LIVE in Manchester, England. Who will leave the U.K. with Team Blue’s top prize? Find out on SmackDown LIVE, tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network! (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. WWE is still in the U.K., so this episode of Smackdown Live is really Smackdown “Live,” as it was pre-taped earlier today. I hope they bring back that weird vacuum noise and drop it in the middle of whatever Dolph Ziggler does tonight just for old times’ sake.
2. There are two, count ’em, two title matches on the docket tonight: Jinder Mahal will defend the WWE World Championship against AJ Styles, and the Usos will put their Smackdown Tag Team Championships on the line against Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable. Given what happened at Raw last night, it’s not entirely crazy to think that at least one of these will end in a new champion. (Please, flying spaghetti monster, let it be AJ.)
3. Speaking of that mini-invasion by the New Day last night, and the announcement that Roman Reigns is cleared to return to the ring, it sure as sh*t feels like the Shield is going to pop up at Smackdown tonight, resulting in a six-man tag at Survivor Series, which I am all the way in on — no member of the New Day has even laid a finger on Reigns since 2015, and there is nothing I wanna see more than Big E trucking this smug-ass Samoan prince.
4. If the promise of another Jinder Mahal main event wasn’t enough to suck you into this episode of Smackdown Pre-Taped, we’re also getting WWE’s first intergender match in years between Becky Lynch and James Ellsworth. Yeah, that’ll put a lot of butts in seats.
5. WWE.com’s official Smackdown Live preview only has four bullet points, so even the writers are struggling to fill two hours of TV time right now. Who will they trot out tonight? Tyler Bate? Piper Niven? I can tell you it probably won’t be Sin Cara …
Xavier should be belting out “God Save the Kingston.”
what does the of back of Sami’s tights say?
Quit yet jabberin, I can’t hear what they’re chanting
*yer
God help us all if Vince leaves a clause in his will that whoever can win a dance battle between Triple H and Shane McMahon will inherit WWE. The executor of the will would have to execute himself after watching that horrorshow.
In a perfect world, KO/Zayn would face The Revival at Survivor Series
Wilder broke his jaw immediately followed by Dawson tearing his bicep once Wilder was cleared
@Cami Dash got injured and the week he got cleared, Dawson got injured.
Whatever happened to The Revival?
I wonder if the Manchester United fans went to RAW and the Manchester City fans are at SmackDown
Manchester seems to be confused about whom they should cheer for.
They’re just there to be entertained.
And in case you couldn’t tell by that commercial, Gus and Shawn have got TWO WORDS for ya…”SUCK IT!!!”
@Mr. Bliss Psych:The Movie is premiering in early December on USA
I missed last night and tonight….but is PSYCH getting a revival or something? You mentioned them last night too.
Damnation commercial! Drink!
I should’ve bought more than a 6 pack.
Kofi to Sami: “You’re a puppet”
Sami to Kofi: “Weren’t you Jamaican before?”
*End of promo*
“Weren’t you Jamaican before?”, the universal argument stopper in WWE.
+1 Mon
17 minutes to the first match. You’re slipping Smackdown Live.
Just trying to be more like the “A” show.
Kevin’s making that angry disassociative face again, New Day better watch out or they might not make it to SS
Shane calling someone entitled!? I don’t care how many buildings he jumps off, I will never not hate him for everything he chooses to be.
That gets a +1. F shane.
This is a 2 hour show guys! This is why you ARE the B show.
Concave chested Kofi Kingston should not but calling people out for not going to the gym
Ummm….I don’t think that’s how chests work actually
Nice one Harry, I’m sure it’ll be met with a stern-um response
There’s no amount of working out that can correct that.
A very susPECt move by Kofi.
heel Sami Zayn is just face Sami Zayn but with a sarcastic voice.
And it WORKS!
“We are Zayn/Owens! We speak for the smarks!!”
+111111
Daddy issues! *Clap clap clap*
Men of Honor. Sami & Kevin have their official tag team name! Men of Honor *clap clap clapclapclap* Men of Honor *clap clap clapclapclap* Men of Honor *clap clap clapclapclap*
I dig +1.
New Day invaded Raw without Shane’s knowledge? We’re supposed to believe that Shane was in the dark? Is this suddenly an Iran-Conta angle?
Man, you are old. So am I since I got the reference.
Who is Ollie North in this scenario?
“Shane McMahon propaganda machine” is what they should call Survivor Series. Or SDL.
Sami Zayn, voice of a generation
Kevin Owens is the friend our parents always forbade us from hanging out with
“I don’t want you hanging out with him Sami, he’s a bad influence”
Yeah just like Finn Balor is the guy that parents never let their daughters hang out with.
Exaggerated skanking!
Silly walk skanking!
Wow, Sami shading someone’s dancing, that’s cold.
I find myself hoping for a swerve and suddenly ROMAN shows up tonight for a full Shield invasion. How weird is it that I’m suddenly hoping to see Roman?!
The Shield has that effect. Believe that.
Sami is the new minister of silly walks. I always knew he had it in him
Shane trying to gyrate looks more painful than any fall from Hell in a Cell.
I’ve made this joke before but shane dancing always looks like someone playing “Dance Dance revolution” for the first time.
Calling it now, we find out Kurt DID have something to with Daniel Bryan getting attacked, & we get Angle/Bryan at WM34 in BBry’s return to the Silverdome in New Orleans
Looking forward to to the Shield raiding SD next week.
Yes, they have an established history of wrecking Smackdown locker rooms ‘s shit.
Still waiting for The Shield helicopter to drop Braun off through the roof and into the middle of the ring
They’d need a Jolly Green Giant transport helo for that.
This is 2 years in a row where were all stories and motivations go completely WCW in the ramp up to Survivor Series.
I want Big E and Bobby Roode to fight in a cape vs robe match. That’d be hot.
No….it would be GLORIOUS!
New Day, aka the Siege-ield.
LOL I didn’t notice Jason Jordan clumsily chasing after New Day up the stairs last night. What a nerd
Shield v. New Day elimination tag….Please make it happen!
I’m listening
I still think creative is missing a great opportunity by not having Raw sneak attack Smackdown guys one by one throughout the show until Shane can’t find anyone.
Brute: beat me to it. Then retaliate on Steph next.
That’d be cool and Batman cold.
Cut to the chase… attack Shane first!
the blue mics are a nice touch
So Shane you’re saying everyone in the locker room is comparable to… to affable bearded vegans with excellent taste in dad-wear.
Man….remember when SmackDown! was THE show? Remember The SmackDown! Six? Angle. Edge. Rey. Los Guerreros….and that other guy.
I thought you were talking about orton vs bray, alexa vs becky, american alpha vs slyno. That show was fire too. It really was.
But But But…Shane…you made it personal….
“Nah, nah, nah, nah…” -Shane with fingers in ears
+1
Not a good look to be gassed just from walking to the ring
Remember when Smackdown was the show that focused on the wrestling?
Beat me to it, @FeltLuke! Great minds.
The Smackdown Six…good days.
Now it is focused on… Shane and things that Shane cares about.
Usos vs. The Bar would be incredible… But I wouldn’t say no to seeing Shelton and Cesaro in the same ring.
Weird. My TV has been on USA for for five minutes and I haven’t seen a “Damnation” promo.
My money is on “The Cromarties” showing up first.
what about Chrisley?
[tenor.com] found it!
Superb!
I have it open in my other tab on a loop so if anybody I like loses I can just switch over and be entertained.
Shelton SupaHotFire Benjamin.
Hilarious! Thanks.
Someone put out an APB on AJ Styles’ eyebrows
Sorry, was watching Law & Order
What moron writes their whereabouts down for the cops to find?
one who knows that the cops only have 44 minutes to find him.
One in the SVU universe….duh
I want to take that picture in the preview of Gable and the Usos and Shelton and just crop everyone except Shelton out and use it as my background.
That’s just one more reason why Shelton is the man.
That expression definitely has the power to launch a thousand wrestling memes.
Fists out for Daniel Valentin and the Island of Puerto Rico brothers and sisters! The Watch goes on.
Bump bump bump – b2k
Well that company that had the contract got it cancelled so I don’t know who’s working on their power grid right now. I hope he’s alright, but I’ll keep hope because he still will probably have some time before he can communicate, and then more time before he checks in on wrestling.
Hope he’s alright.
Believe….in The Valentin!
Bump
*Renee Young Bump*