WWE Smackdown Live Results 1/10/17

USA Network

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for January 10, 2017. The second Smackdown of 2017 featured three big grudge matches, including a Smackdown Tag Team Championship title bout.

WWE Smackdown Live Results:

— The show opened with Dean Ambrose’s Ambrose Asylum. He celebrated his new Intercontinental Championship and announced he would be entering the Royal Rumble match. The Miz and Maryse came out and Miz also announced he would be in the Rumble. Miz offered Ambrose a chance to surrender the Intercontinental title before he took legal action. Ambrose instead gave Miz back his Participation Award. Miz and Ambrose brawled, and Miz ended up being slapped by Maryse by accident. Ambrose then hit Dirty Deeds on Miz and gave the Participation Award to Maryse before leaving.

— Natalya and Nikki Bella were set to have a match, but it never took place. Natalya attacked Nikki backstage beforehand, then Nikki stormed the ring and the two brawled and would not break it up to allow the match to start. Referees finally separated the two and Natalya hit a chop block on Nikki, then locked in the Sharpshooter outside the ring.

1. Kalisto defeated Dolph Ziggler. Kalisto got a flash pin with a crucifix.

— After the match, Ziggler attacked Kalisto and beat on him with a chair. As Ziggler went to leave, Apollo Crews came out. Ziggler managed to fend off Crews and attacked both Crews and Kalisto with a chair in the ring.

2. Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: American Alpha (c) defeated Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt. Luke Harper got on the ring apron as Orton was about to go for the RKO after an earlier miscommunication between the Wyatt Family. Chad Gable pushed Orton into Harper and then rolled up Orton to retain the titles.

— After the match, Harper and Orton started jawing, and Bray Wyatt got between them to break it up. Harper attempted to superkick Orton and hit Wyatt instead. Wyatt stared them both down, and then left.

3. Carmella defeated Thunderkitty. Local talent Thunderkitty was Carmella’s opponent. Mauro Ranallo attempted to give her ring name, but JBL just kept calling her “Millie Burke.” James Ellsworth helped Carmella cheat, repeatedly grabbing her opponent. Carmella won by submission with the Code of Silence.

4. John Cena defeated Baron Corbin. AJ Styles sat in on commentary for this match. Cena won by pinfall with the Attitude Adjustment.