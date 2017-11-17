WWE Starrcade Added A Whole Bunch Of Old-School Goodness

WWE Network

It was surprising when WWE announced that they were going to be bringing back Starrcade for the first time in 17 years. The event had been the NWA and WCW’s version of WrestleMania and was that territory/promotion’s biggest show of the year for decades, and given WWE’s longstanding tradition of trying to keep WCW traditions shelved, it immediately raised eyebrows.

On Saturday, November 25, WWE will present Starrcade, live from Greensboro, NC, deep in the heart of Flair country and, by extension, NWA/WCW/Jim Crockett territory. The event, despite overwhelming demand from fans, is as of right now (and it appears this is going to stick) strictly a Live Event. That means no live broadcast on WWE Network. Likely, that means no airing on WWE Network, period. It’s going to be a treat for old-school fans, and the company appears to be pulling out all the old-school stops to go along with it.

Starrcade will bow just one week after the return of the War Games match, albeit a version of War Games that is rubbing a lot of wrestling purists the wrong way. Still, this is a lot of WCW-related homages in a very short period of time, and that pleases the cockles of the hearts of many here at With Spandex. (As you can well imagine.)