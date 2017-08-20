WWE SummerSlam 2017 Open Discussion Thread

WWE Promotional Image

WWE SummerSlam 2017 airs this Sunday, August 20, live on WWE Network. The show is headlined by a fatal four-way match for the Universal Championship, Shinsuke Nakamura challenging Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship, and 11 other matches. It’s a long show, and we’ll be here all night with jokes, results and reactions.

Here’s the complete card as we know it.

WWE SummerSlam 2017 Card:

1. Universal Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Braun Strowman vs. Samoa Joe vs. Roman Reigns 2. WWE Championship Match: Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura 3. United States Championship Match: AJ Styles (c) vs. Kevin Owens with special guest referee Shane McMahon 4. Raw Women’s Championship Match: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Sasha Banks 5. Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Naomi (c) vs. Natalya 6. Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Sheamus and Cesaro (c) vs. Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins 7. Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The New Day (c) vs. The Usos 8. John Cena vs. Baron Corbin 9. Finn Bálor vs. Bray Wyatt 10. Enzo Amore Suspended Above The Ring In A Shark Cage: Big Cass vs. Big Show 11. Randy Orton vs. Rusev 12. Cruiserweight Championship Match: Akira Tozawa (c) vs. Neville 13. The Hardy Boyz and Jason Jordan vs. The Miz, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel

If you’d like to read our reactions (minus the six-man tag, which was just added on Thursday) you can do that here.

We’re including 10 of the top comments from the night in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of SummerSlam column, so reply to your favorites with a +1 to nominate them for consideration. Enjoy the show, and make sure to stay hydrated! Bring snacks!