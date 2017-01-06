These Are The Six Superstars WWE Wants You To Watch In 2017

It’s 2017, and the world of pro wrestling is rife with possibilities. We’re already in the thick of free agent season, and the Road to WrestleMania is about to kick off in earnest with the Royal Rumble. Last year, we got first-ever world title reigns from Finn Bálor and Kevin Owens, and AJ Styles became the biggest deal in WWE. Not too shabby.
So who’s going to break out and have a massive year in 2017? A new video from WWE’s YouTube account offers the company’s own suggestions, and it’s an interesting mix of established Superstars and people on the verge. Their picks: Bayley, Brock Lesnar, Nikki Bella, Bray Wyatt, Tye Dillinger, and Jack Gallagher.
It’s extremely cool that WWE is showing some love to Tye Dillinger like this, and it’s pretty clear that they know what they have on their hands with Jack Gallagher, as even The New Day was trying to leech some of his spectacular heat on Monday night’s episode of Raw. In fact, the only Superstar in the batch that really gives me pause about this video is the inclusion of Lesnar, because, like, where can Lesnar possibly go from here? Okay, I guess he could go back to being the spectacular, motivated ass-kicker he was before 2016, but I’ll settle for a Lesnar that doesn’t just completely suck, like we got last year.
Personally, I think the wrestlers who are going to have massive years in WWE this year are Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro, Bray Wyatt, Cedric Alexander, and … oh, let’s say Ember Moon.
Who do you think is going to either break out or be a huge story in 2017? Let us know in the comments!
I see Dillinger being a call-up this year, Ember Moon, Nikki Cross, and TM-61 having a big year in NXT; Braun Strowman and Baron Corbin being part of the title scene up on the MR. And Gallagher and Neville will be Cruiserweight Champs at some point in 2017
I second the Baron Corbin mention. I am hoping to see big things from him this year…
It’ articles like that remind me that, despite me thinking of him as an established main eventer, Bray Wyatt’s illustrious list of accomplishments includes being 1/3 of the tag team champs for a few weeks.
Picking a different six and hoping for the best: Asuka, Heath Slater, Miz (World Title Run), Sami Zayn, & The Revival!
Lesnar had an awful 2016. He should have been awesome in the Rumble, but that got buried under the abandoned Wyatt storyline. He wasn’t feeling the Ambrose match. The Orton and Goldberg stuff was more spectacle than matches. I hope this Rumble is better for him. I expect he gets Goldberg at Mania. And, with this being his last year under contract for now, let’s see some fresh matchups he’s motivated for. After the high points of the Cena return match, Punk match and the Cena/Rollins triple threat I would love to see Joe, Corbin, AJ and (I know it’s never going to happen, I’m sorry, I can’t let it go) Cesaro get a shot at him.
A heel will likely take the belt from Nakamura, maybe even Roode. I think Tye should be the next champ after that. NXT hasn’t had a homegrown NXT World Champion since…Bo Dallas! While they have turned out some great tag teams and women champs, there desperately needs to be someone to break up the run of Indy/International/TNA signings holding the NXT belt.
Seeing Tye on this list makes me think he’s winning the NXT Title at Takeover Orlando or at some point in the year. At least that’s the hope.