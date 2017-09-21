Youtube

A new survey was sent out via email by World Wrestling Entertainment asking their WWE Network subscribers and fans if they would be interested in a number of different things. Some of the things include various wrestling libraries and adding new content to WWE Network. Here’s how the email started out:

“As part of a potential premium priced tier, WWE is considering adding new programming, features and special perks to WWE Network. We are interested in your feedback about these ideas. Please let us know what you think by completing the survey below.”

The survey was broken down into three major sections. It begins by asking your interest level (from Extremely Interested to Not Interested At All) in the following categories: