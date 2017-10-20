WWE.com

The WWE Tables, Ladders and Chairs pay-per-view takes place this Sunday night on WWE Network, which means it’s a good time to talk about some WWE TLC history. That’s why I’m here to guide you through the best WWE TLC matches ever.

Here’s some quick WWE TLC history:

– The first TLC match took place at SummerSlam 2000 when Commissioner Mick Foley put the Dudley Boyz (team that loved the tables), Hardy Boyz (team that loved the ladders) and Edge and Christian (team that loved the chairs) in the first ever TLC match. Earlier in 2000 at WrestleMania 16, the team had a triangle ladder match, so the TLC match was upping the ante. It was a nice WWE-style twist on the “tender loving care” phrase that people normally associate TLC with. Tables, Ladders and Chairs … oh my!

– The first WWE TLC pay-per-view took place in 2009. The most memorable moment from that show was when Sheamus beat John Cena in a Tables match to win the WWE Championship after Sheamus had only been on Raw for a few months.

– From 2009 to 2016, WWE held the TLC PPV in mid-December. This year it was moved to October and the Clash of Champions PPV will be a December show this year.

– A lot of times at TLC PPVs WWE also had a Tables match, a Ladder match and a Chairs match. The 2014 event featured a “Stairs Match” between Big Show and Erick Rowan that WWE probably regrets doing, because it was terrible.

Here’s a ranking of every TLC match WWE has had, from No. 19 all the way down to No. 1. The only matches that will be ranked are the ones using the Tables, Ladders and Chairs stipulation.

Remember, if you want to watch any of these matches you can do so on WWE Network.