When pro wrestling fans tend to speculate on a member of The New Day that might have a successful main event run as world champion one day, the name they generally bandy about is Big E, he of the ample chest and tricep meat. But as it turns out, Big E might not even be the top choice among the members of The New Day themselves. Maybe we should listen to what they have to say. They are authors, after all.
In a new interview with RauteMusik (which is getting more and more interviews with WWE Superstars lately), Xavier Woods was asked about his future goals, the possibility of singles runs for the New Day members, and more. Interestingly, it appears that the career cause Woods is most dedicated to is not his own, but making sure something very specific happens for one of his New Day teammates: he’s on a mission to get Kofi Kingston a world title run.
“The last thing that I really want to do is make sure that Kofi becomes heavyweight champion because I think he deserves it more than anybody in the locker room. He’s an amazing talent, he’s great on the microphone, and he has shown that he can be successful over the past decade that he [has] been there. And so, I want to make sure that he becomes champion because I think he deserves it more than anybody.”
As far as his own career, Woods is just focused on The New Day, continuing to love it and make it as personal and engaging as he can. He also makes a point to remind everyone that tag team champions are world champions, too, and tag team wrestling has always been his passion, so he’s been to the top of the mountain already, BAY-BEEEEEEE.
So yeah, Kofi Kingston, world champion. Could it really happen someday? Would it happen before or after a Big E world title run? Do you feel the same? Am I only dreaming? Or is this burning an eternal flame?
(h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription)
You don’t really notice it, but Kofi is kinda one of the most decorated wrestlers still in things. Dude’s been a four time IC champ, three time US champ, four time Tag champ and is far and away the person who’s held a tag belt the longest if you count combined reigns. Dude is a monster, and if he won World he’d be able to retire saying he did it all.
He’s been a true company man, was able to switch up his act and majorly rejuvenate himself and I think deserves a world title reign as well.
I also believe they should have pulled the trigger on him after he won that Survivor Series match after pinning Punk and Orton. The crowd was behind him and it would have freshened up the main event scene. They went with Sheamus instead, who did not really have the crowd in the palm of his hand back then.
Great now that song is stuck in my head you jerk.