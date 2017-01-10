Former WWE Wrestler Timothy Well Has Died At The Age Of 55

WWE Network

Timothy Smith, best known to longtime WWE and WWF fans as Timothy Well, one-half of the short-lived tag team Well Dunn, passed away on Monday at the age of 55 following complications from kidney failure, according to PWInsider.

Well made his pro debut in 1987 and spent most of his career wrestling under the name “Rex King,” often as a tag team with Steve Doll. King and Doll were known in several promotions as the Southern Rockers before going to WWF in 1993, when they were repackaged as Timothy Well and Steven Dunn. Well Dunn was managed for a short time in 1994 and 1995 by Harvey Wippleman, and had a feud against the Bushwhackers that also involved ring announcer Howard Finkel.

Well Dunn left the company in 1995 and returned to the indies, where they continued to wrestle as a team and as singles. In 2000, Smith won the World Wrestling Council Puerto Rico Heavyweight Championship in Carlos Colon’s WWC, where he was also a three-time television champion and five-time world tag team champion. Smith also captured the USWA World Tag Team Championship five times in his career, four of those reigns coming with Doll.

Smith retired as a full-time wrestler after suffering an injury in 2001, and wrestled his final matches in 2004. He was one of the plaintiffs listed in the ongoing class action lawsuit against WWE alleging failure to disclose the dangers of brain injury.