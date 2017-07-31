WWE Has Successfully Trademarked The Term ‘3:16’

Youtube

Steve Austin made the numbers 3:16 famous — at least within the WWE Universe — at King of the Ring 1996. Austin was feuding with Jake Roberts at the time, who was a born-again Christian, and, of course, John 3:16 is sort of a big deal in those circles.

After Austin beat Roberts in the King of the Ring 1996 finals, Austin unleashed one of the most memorable promos in wrestling history. You know the one, but go ahead and revisit it anyway:

Soon after that, the Austin 3:16 shirt became a hot item that was all over WWE arenas and it became “the most popular garment of all time” according to WWE.com.