Grading WWE’s ‘Ugly’ Christmas Sweaters

Remember back in October when we ranked WWE’s new line of Superstar underwear? The internet wrestling community fashion police are back, this time to break down, analyze, and grade the gaudy “Ugly Christmas Sweater” collection on WWE.com.

“These ultra festive sweaters will make sure you stand out this holiday season” is what the website says, but there’s good standing out and then there’s bad standing out. We’re here to lend a helping hand, because ’tis the season, and figure out which Superstar sweater is best for you by dishing out letter grades.

Chris Jericho: A

This one grades high for obvious reasons. Not only is it the one of only two sweaters being offered that comes in actual Christmas colors, but “you just made the list” is as holiday appropriate as a wrestling catchphrase can possibly be (The Godfather doesn’t count). We might have to add this to the list of Jericho’s accomplishments.