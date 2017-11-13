Grading WWE’s ‘Ugly’ Christmas Sweaters

#WWE
11.13.17 49 mins ago

WWE.com

Remember back in October when we ranked WWE’s new line of Superstar underwear? The internet wrestling community fashion police are back, this time to break down, analyze, and grade the gaudy “Ugly Christmas Sweater” collection on WWE.com.

“These ultra festive sweaters will make sure you stand out this holiday season” is what the website says, but there’s good standing out and then there’s bad standing out. We’re here to lend a helping hand, because ’tis the season, and figure out which Superstar sweater is best for you by dishing out letter grades.

Chris Jericho: A

WWE.com

This one grades high for obvious reasons. Not only is it the one of only two sweaters being offered that comes in actual Christmas colors, but “you just made the list” is as holiday appropriate as a wrestling catchphrase can possibly be (The Godfather doesn’t count). We might have to add this to the list of Jericho’s accomplishments.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSCHRISTMAS SWEATERSWWE

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 2 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP