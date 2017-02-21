Shinsuke Nakamura Wants To Be AJ Styles’ WrestleMania Opponent

2016 brought WWE two massive international stars who were previously tearing houses down for New Japan. AJ Styles debuted at the 2016 Royal Rumble and was a dominant world champion by the end of the year. Shinsuke Nakamura, meanwhile, debuted in NXT during WrestleMania weekend and became the second two-time NXT Champion. Somehow, Styles doesn’t yet have an opponent for WrestleMania 33, but Nakamura is tossing his hat in the ring.
In an interview with Yahoo! Japan, Nakamura reflected on his year with WWE, and Chris Charlton was nice enough to translate the meatiest portion.
“If the [WrestleMania] opportunity presented itself, I want to do it. AJ doesn’t have an opponent yet, and I’d like to fill that spot. I’ve achieved a lot this year, but there’s much more to do. I want to make more strides over the next year and show my true ability.”
The two have met before, having one of the matches of the year at Wrestle Kingdom 10 just before Styles left for WWE. The latest rumors for Styles’ WrestleMania opponent have him possibly going up against Smackdown honcho Shane McMahon, possibly for being screwed over one too many times. But there’s over a month to go until Mania, and that’s plenty of time to introduce Nakamura and point them at each other. After all, Samoa Joe just debuted over on Raw.
Well, we can dream, anyway. One thing’s for sure: Nakamura will be on the main roster at some point this year. There’s just nothing left for him to do in NXT. Don’t get your hopes up too high just yet, but Nakamura seems to want the same match we all do.
For anyone who’s never seen their only ever singles match: [vimeo.com]
Cool. He wants it, Styles doesn’t have a program yet, the title match is accounted for, Taker is facing Reigns probably, already faced Cena a handful of times…….
So we’re done here, right? Just go with this option, right? Cool. Glad we all agree.
As great as this match would be, they’re just not allowed to do anything like what they could achieve in Japan. I think that at this point, I’d pop harder for Nakamura showing up to Subconscious to confront Naito for disrespecting HIS belt, than any of my favourite NJPW dudes debuting in the WWE unexpectedly.
I’m all for it, anything that keeps Shane-O off my WrestleMania card
lol, I don’t think they’d do this match on a big stage because it’d be instantly compared to their WK10 bout. Maybe a few years from now when it doesn’t matter, but right now it’s fresh enough in people’s minds for the comparison to be made and no one wants that.