Matt And Jeff Hardy Made An Extraordinary Return To WWE At WrestleMania 33

04.02.17

During WrestleMania 33 on Sunday night, the Hardy Boyz made their much-anticipated return to WWE in a ladder match for the Raw Tag Team Championship. The match was scheduled to be a Triple Threat between champions The Club, Sheamus and Cesaro, and Enzo Amore and Big Cass.

Before the match began, the official hosts of WrestleMania, The New Day, came to the top of the ramp and announced that the match would now be a Fatal 4-Way. They emerged in ring gear, and teased that it would be THEY who were entering the fray. But after a long moment, a very familiar theme hit, and Matt and Jeff Hardy emerged.

And believe it or not, the Hardys actually managed to capture the Raw tag titles in the end, thanks in part to an absolutely insane swanton bomb from Jeff Hardy. Like you would expect.

