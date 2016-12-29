WWE Reportedly Has Three Matches ‘Locked In’ For WrestleMania 33

Can you feel it? 2016 is almost over, which means the Road to WrestleMania is almost here. And it seriously cannot happen soon enough. It’s every wrestling fan’s favorite time of the year, and before the Royal Rumble goes down, everyone from you and I to Hall of Famers get to speculate on what will be the marquee matchups.
According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there are three matches that the company considers “locked in” for Mania, and they shouldn’t be too surprising for anyone who has been following along for the past few months. The matches are:
- Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg
- Big Show vs. Shaquille O’Neal
- Triple H vs. Seth Rollins
So who does AJ get at Mania if Cena wins the title and faces Taker? It’d be a letdown if his stellar year ended in the IC ladder match.
I gotta think Samoa is on deck somewhere for one of these feuds. Hopefully a surprise entrant in the Rumble, then build to Mania
Samoa Joe*
Samoa Joe seems the perfect fit to put in the Daniel Bryan/Miz feud, afterward Joe can go up against Ziggler, Cena, and Styles as the uncontrolled monster(after taking out Bryan so he can spend time with his newborn) Of course while this idea makes sense to me, it probably means Joe will be on the WM preshow wrecking Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas for the 118th time in a row.
*SPOLERR ALRET ANDRAY TH GINT BATTLE ROYL ON THE CRAD added to the least surprising speculative matches.
Weird how in NXT Mark Central Orlando, the fabled “Shield Triple Threat At Mania” isn’t out there for consideration, because they’ve all been champions this year and have acquired main event status, and are all healthy. But, whatever.
Well, they shot that bolt at a B-list PPV to cover a wellness failure.
@signor All the sads.
Taker vs. Reigns? But, wasn’t there a brand split? Taker is on SD and Reigns is on RAW.
Oh, Fake Fighting League, how about some consistency in your universe?
On second thought, it might be worth it for the reaction when Reigns beats Taker to send him into retirement.
During the last brand split, the winner gets to challenge either brands champion.
I’ve been going back and forth about this with a friend of mine, and we came up with a lot of similar stuff regarding who should be fighting who.
– We kinda thought Cena would just win the RR and AJ would face Taker and lose so Taker would have a mini-title run and lose the belt to Cena, allowing Taker to retire and Cena to tie Flair’s record. Honestly the way it’s going Cena might lose to AJ and then fight Taker because it’s Taker. If Taker doesn’t already have the belt, there’s no real reason to involve it I think. But this match feels like a lock.
– Just let KO keep the belt and give Chris a shot at the title. These two have been in the main event for months now, so if you’re going to blow that friendship up it might as well be on the big show.
– The world in which WWE is stupid enough to give Roman the Universal title is definitely this one. And yet hopefully he’ll only keep the US belt, and defend it against Braun Strowman. It’s a believable feud.
– According to the rumors, the RAW women’s championship is Charlotte/Bayley. Honestly this doesn’t feel like the fireworks factory Bayley/Sasha was, but they’re both talented wrestlers so let’s go.
There are too many factors for the remaining belts on the card to properly predict them until after the Rumble. Asuka’s the most dominant NXT women’s champ ever–she could easily pop up for Smackdown to challenge whoever has the title then. Finn’s target is Wrestlemania–he’s got to have a big feud to justify his return there AND the fact that WWE clearly has a ton of faith in him, they might very well blow up JeriKO at Roadblock: The Blockening and re-do Finn/KO from that NXT live event to give him the Universal title back. The shape of most of this won’t be clear til we see who appears at the end of next month, but I already like this Mania better than last year’s mess.
Nobody want’s to see Triple H against Rollins. Nobody.
The Taker thing is interesting, because he was backstage when Raw and SD were in Texas but obviously didn’t show up on TV, and I imagine they’d have had to do that by now if they were teasing anything before Cena-Taker. Also, again, unless he turns face and they have a title-for-title with Miz I don’t know who Styles faces if he’s still champion by Mania, if Braun wins and Roman-Braun is the upshot of that, then the US title is this year’s ladder match and the IC is whatever Bryan’s masterplan is. But you can do Cena-Taker title vs career as the main event easily.
This was meant to be a reply to @Sage but it works on its own. The matches that confuse me are Smackdown women, because Nikki and Becky have been kept away from each other but neither looks like turning heel any time soon, and Raw tag, because New Day aren’t splitting, not with a book out two weeks later, but Sheasaro, the apparently imperishable Club and, you’d hope, Revival have to be in there somewhere.
They better not dare put Reigns against Taker. Win or lose, it would just dig Reigns’ hole deeper. The Cena/Taker match has to happen and they’re running out of time to get it done.
Cena/taker
Fatal 4 way for uni title Owens/Sami/Jericho/Finn
WWE title Joe vs AJ
Don’t forget about Balor.
Braun Strowman vs Reigns sounds like a snooze fest despit both being totally fine, maybe a USA title but not a Main Event, I kinda feel like Dean and Baron Corbin should either be a tag team or in an IC Title blood feud.
If I can’t get Sting v. Taker, I’ll take Bálor v. Taker.
HHH interferes in a match with no storyline follow up for Rollins OR Owens. 3 months later Rollins is suddenly mad, (While STILL no HHH story follow-up or even an appearnce) and I’m somehow supposed to care now?
Just pit the dinosaurs against eachother so I can thoroughly enjoy everything else.
Brock vs. Goldberg
Big Show vs. Shaq
Seth Rollins vs. Triple H
Taker vs. Cena (Retirement stip. for Taker)
Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho vs. Finn Bálor – Universal Title
Romam Reigns vs. Braun Strowman (LMS match) – US Title
AJ Styles vs Samoa Joe – WWE Title
Miz vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Dean Ambrose vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Apollo
Crews vs. Luke Harper vs. Shelton Benjamin – IC Title Ladder Match
André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
Randy Orton vs. Baron Corbin
American Alpha vs The Revival – SDL Tag Team Titles
Sheamus/Cesaro vs. Authors of Pain – RAW Tag Team Titles
Nikki Bella vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James – SDL Women’s Title
Bayley vs. Charlotte Flair – RAW Women’s Title
Neville vs. Cedric Alexander w/ Austin Aries special guest ref – Cruiserweight Title
….or something like that.