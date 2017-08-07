Yoshihiro Takayama, Storied Japanese Wrestler And One-Half Of The Craziest MMA Fight Ever, Is Paralyzed

#MMA #Pro Wrestling #UFC
08.06.17 1 hour ago

After a botched sunset flip led to a freak injury three months ago, legendary Japanese wrestler Yoshihiro Takayama is stable, able to speak, but tragically paralyzed from the neck down, Dave Meltzer reports. According to various updates over the last few months, Takayama was hospitalized after the injury, but only now has been declared officially paralyzed with no movement. It’s a terrible tragedy that ends one of the greatest careers in Japanese wrestling history.

Takayama-san is one of the most decorated Japanese wrestlers over the last three decades, winning the Triple Crown, IWGP, and GHC heavyweight championships. His status as a combat sports demigod isn’t just due to his brilliant (and stiff) wrestling career, he was one-half of the craziest brawl in MMA history — his Pride 21 fight against Don Frye.

Around The Web

TOPICS#MMA#Pro Wrestling#UFC
TAGSDON FRYEMMAPRO WRESTLINGTakayamaUFC

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 2 days ago
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 2 days ago 4 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 5 days ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 6 days ago 13 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 2 weeks ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP