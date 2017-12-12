‘Fire Pro Wrestling’ Created Yoshihiro Takayama DLC To Benefit The Legendary Fighter

As Yoshihiro Takayama remains hospitalized after being paralyzed from the neck down due to a freak botched maneuver earlier this year, the wrestling and MMA worlds have come to his side. Now, the digital side of pro wrestling represented by Fire Pro Wrestling is aiding Takayama, who is struggling to pay his exorbitant hospital bills.

The Takayama DLC for the small game will go on sale 12/19 for $2.99, and all proceeds will go to Takayama’s medical funds. You’ll receive his character, as well as his unique moveset in addition to his famous back and forth with Don Frye. Yes, you’ll be able to relive that amazing PRIDE moment in Fire Pro. Spike-Chunsoft has created a grapple that will lead to two men grabbing each other and wailing away for an undetermined amount of time. Glorious.

Fire Pro Wrestling World

Here’s the announcement.

If you’re not familiar with Fire Pro Wrestling, it’s a niche game fueled by a passionate and loyal fanbase of modders and content creators. There are thousands of player-created wrestlers mats, and leagues that operate daily, and the sheer amount of creativity put into the game by its community is something to behold (just look at our Game of Thrones deathmatch tournament as proof). As the game leaves early access on PC and begins its road to a PS4 release, it’s nice to see that they’re still so connected to the Japanese wrestling scene that lovingly recreated on-screen.

