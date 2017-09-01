WWE May Have Signed Popular Youtube Personality Inanna Sarkis

#YouTube #Pro Wrestling #WWE
09.01.17 26 mins ago

Youtube

World Wrestling Entertainment has shown a willingness to sign talent from anywhere this decade. It doesn’t matter what wrestling company they worked for before or what country. If they feel you can bring something different to the table, they are going to bring you in for a tryout and if you’re lucky, you may get signed. That also means they are willing to sign people that don’t even have a wrestling background, such as Kacy Catanzaro and Bsasio, who we reported had signed earlier this week.

Add another celebrity name to the list because WWE may have signed Inanna Sarkis. The following photo was posted by WWE on Instagram featuring Sarkis saying she was “COMING SOON” to WWE.

COMING SOON to a ring near you… @inanna #NORTH

A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on

Does that mean she has signed a WWE developmental deal or was she just visiting? Sarkis posted two photos on Instagram as well.

Around The Web

TOPICS#YouTube#Pro Wrestling#WWE
TAGSinanna sarkisPRO WRESTLINGWWEWWE PERFORMANCE CENTERyoutube

What Unites Us

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 24 hours ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 1 week ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 2 weeks ago 31 Comments
It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

08.15.17 2 weeks ago 55 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP