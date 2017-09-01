Youtube

World Wrestling Entertainment has shown a willingness to sign talent from anywhere this decade. It doesn’t matter what wrestling company they worked for before or what country. If they feel you can bring something different to the table, they are going to bring you in for a tryout and if you’re lucky, you may get signed. That also means they are willing to sign people that don’t even have a wrestling background, such as Kacy Catanzaro and Bsasio, who we reported had signed earlier this week.

Add another celebrity name to the list because WWE may have signed Inanna Sarkis. The following photo was posted by WWE on Instagram featuring Sarkis saying she was “COMING SOON” to WWE.

COMING SOON to a ring near you… @inanna #NORTH A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Aug 31, 2017 at 12:40pm PDT

Does that mean she has signed a WWE developmental deal or was she just visiting? Sarkis posted two photos on Instagram as well.