Yesterday was National Muslim Women’s day, and all over social media, people were championing the cause of greater rights and freedoms for Muslim women, while also spreading stories about oppression to shed light on the atrocities these women face. Last night, Alicia Keys followed suit, posting the above photo on Instagram and Twitter. The photo — taken by the artist, Ali Al Sharji — is of a woman clad from head-to-toe in a black traditional muslim dress, except her bare leg sticking out wearing a ballet slipper.

In the caption Keys wrote: “Our strength is in our differences. Our power is in our diversity. We are so beautiful. All of us. When we see each other. We see ourselves…”

It’s unclear whether Keys herself has converted fully to the Muslim faith — she hasn’t made any formal announcement declaring as such — but she has immersed herself in some of the religion’s teaching after marrying her husband, the producer Swizz Beatz, who identifies as Muslim. That fact didn’t stop a whole host of people going in on Keys for what they believe is either her ignorance or insensitivity to the very real world challenges that Muslim women face.

Glorifying women's oppression must be the new feminist trend. Lost any respect I had for @aliciakeys pic.twitter.com/it2oFweePM — Toxic Femininity 🍪 (@Toxic_Fem) March 28, 2017

@aliciakeys @DiaryOf_Thought wow never thought I'd see the day a so-called feminist defended the oppression of women. Were slaves happy too? pic.twitter.com/KVK8NkkHhO — The Gay Trumpocrat (@PaulObrienUSA) March 28, 2017

Beautiful. Islamic funeral ballet chic is very *in* right now. @aliciakeys @DiaryOf_Thought — Godfrey Elfwick (@GodfreyElfwick) March 28, 2017

@aliciakeys @DiaryOf_Thought if a niqabi woman DARES show a quarter of what's in this pic they will be punished. Art is cute, reality isn't — Lady D. (@Ladydiofcanada) March 28, 2017

@aliciakeys @DiaryOf_Thought Alicia, your solidarity is much more needed among the millions of women who are forced to wear this. — Mike Gill (@goosegill) March 28, 2017

Others took it to mean that she somehow supported some of the more extreme social policies enacted by majority Muslim countries in the Middle East.

@aliciakeys hijab = subjugation. Female subjugation (especially under religious law) = incredibly heinous — [biggest_mikey]🇺🇸 (@Biggest_Mikey) March 28, 2017

@aliciakeys @DiaryOf_Thought What is it about the OPPRESSION of Islamic women & this attire that seems to freaking elude you?!?!?!?!? — Garapan X (@GarapanX) March 28, 2017

@aliciakeys @DiaryOf_Thought you pose like this in a country where there are no laws that require you to dress like this. You are clueless — Sewer Rat (@dave_lauck) March 28, 2017

. @aliciakeys Women everywhere are forced to wear this shit everyday and you romanticize their suffering and oppression?! Disgraceful! — Sara ♀️ (@SaraM370) March 28, 2017

@aliciakeys @DiaryOf_Thought You mean Diversity like being stoned if you leave your home without a man's permission? I don't think oppression is diversity. — FairIsFair (@Fair_Is_Free) March 28, 2017

That didn’t mean that Keys didn’t have supporters clamoring to get her back, while championing her message.

@aliciakeys @DiaryOf_Thought Powerful words and message. You are love and light, Alicia! Thank you for being real! You are an inspiration! x — Jean Houser-Cantley (@MzKitty4117) March 28, 2017

So far Keys hasn’t followed up on the pic, but the artist himself seems to be thrilled that a major figure like Keys shared his work. He retweeted her post and has been sharing other celebratory posts: