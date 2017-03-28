How Other Countries Treat Muslim Citizens

Alicia Keys Shared A Photo Of A Woman In Traditional Muslim Dress And Everyone Is Confused

Real Talk Editor
03.28.17

Yesterday was National Muslim Women’s day, and all over social media, people were championing the cause of greater rights and freedoms for Muslim women, while also spreading stories about oppression to shed light on the atrocities these women face. Last night, Alicia Keys followed suit, posting the above photo on Instagram and Twitter. The photo — taken by the artist, Ali Al Sharji — is of a woman clad from head-to-toe in a black traditional muslim dress, except her bare leg sticking out wearing a ballet slipper.

In the caption Keys wrote: “Our strength is in our differences. Our power is in our diversity. We are so beautiful. All of us. When we see each other. We see ourselves…”

It’s unclear whether Keys herself has converted fully to the Muslim faith — she hasn’t made any formal announcement declaring as such — but she has immersed herself in some of the religion’s teaching after marrying her husband, the producer Swizz Beatz, who identifies as Muslim. That fact didn’t stop a whole host of people going in on Keys for what they believe is either her ignorance or insensitivity to the very real world challenges that Muslim women face.

Others took it to mean that she somehow supported some of the more extreme social policies enacted by majority Muslim countries in the Middle East.

That didn’t mean that Keys didn’t have supporters clamoring to get her back, while championing her message.

So far Keys hasn’t followed up on the pic, but the artist himself seems to be thrilled that a major figure like Keys shared his work. He retweeted her post and has been sharing other celebratory posts:

Around The Web

TAGSAlicia Keyshijabnational muslim womens day
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 2 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP