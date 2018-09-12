Destination Music Festivals That Are Definitely Worth Traveling For

Pexels / Uproxx

Over the past decade, music festivals have spawned a whole new travel sector. It’s sort of a no-brainer — people want to see the world, they want to have iconic concert experiences, and they want to be where a bunch of people in their same age group with their same interests are hanging out. In order to score these peak experiences, they’re willing to pay a premium. It’s worth it for an epic party week.

The list below came from no small amount of arguing. There are tons of factors that make a great music fest and it’s hard to decide which festivals are really worth jetting off to. But with the help of the Uproxx Music team, we winnowed the list to 10 surefire winners. Some are venue focused. Others are for true fans. While others still (and some of our favorites) are simply a great excuse to party in a far-off land.

Check these fests out and then start browsing the internet for a ticket. Flights are cheap right now and the siren songs of some of your favorite acts are calling you to far-off lands.

Your Paradise — Fiji

Who wouldn’t want to go to Fiji? Combine everything you know about Fiji’s culture, beaches, reefs, and seafood with top-shelf electronic music DJs. Your Paradise only allows for 600 attendees — to not overly impact the environment — so spots are limited and the chance to see artists up close is high. Those lucky enough to score a ticket will get to surf the nearby breaks, SCUBA and snorkel their hangovers away, and rock up to isolated sandbars to see their favorite DJs play mid-ocean sunset sets.

This is a destination festival with a strong focus on the destination (how could it not be, on a private Fijian island?). Of course, the best musicians on earth like to travel too — which is why you’ll spot Skrillex diving off a boat in photos from past Your Paradise trips.

-Steve Bramucci

2018 Lineup: What So Not, FISHER, Mija, Ekali, Nora En Pure, Habstrakt and more.

2018 Dates: December 7-13