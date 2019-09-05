Check Out A Preview Of UPROXX’s ‘The Masters’ Featuring Producer 88-Keys

If you know anything about producer, rapper, and style icon 88-Keys — aka Charles Misodi Njapa — it’s that the man has stories. From meeting Tribe Called Quest’s Q-Tip at age 14 to crate-digging with Pete Rock to his lifelong love of Ralph Lauren’s clothes (he’s only worn Polo head-to-toe since ’93), 88-Keys has been at the center of some of the biggest moments in hip-hop and streetwear over the past three decades. Period.

In this episode of The Masters, host Eli Morgan Gesner sits down with the legend to talk about his rise in the late 90s hip-hop scene, his obsessions (both musically and stylistically), and working with legends from Kanye to Mos Def to the late Mac Miller. If you’re from that era or a student of history, you’ll want to check it out.

