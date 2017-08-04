A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Aug 4, 2017 at 12:26pm PDT

Beyonce has over 100 million followers on Instagram and much like any breaking news crawl that appears on cable television, anything Sir Carter, Blue and Rumi’s mother does is an earth-shattering event. Dancing to a soundtrack of Yo Gotti and Nicki Minaj’s “Rake It Up,” Beyonce flaunts off giant rings, kicks and a Supreme clutch that makes you wonder just how long has Queen Bey been into the giant streetwear brand. But, it’s hard to miss the ample cleavage that Bey is flaunting, which quickly became the focal point for the conversation surrounding these posts.

Side note, this is Beyonce’s first slew of Instagram-related content since July 14, a month after the first photos of the twins Rumi and Sir Carter were revealed to the world. Since then there’s been a giant wax figure controversy, a reported purchase a 30,000 square foot mansion in Bel-Air for $90 million with her husband Jay-Z, and maybe the icing on the proverbial cake, her and Solange vibed out to Missy Elliott’s FYF set last month.

Again, when Beyonce makes moves, people listen. There’s no doubt that a Supreme scavenger is going to pick out and pinpoint every single item Beyonce wears in the small clip. Plus, the happy shots of her enjoying the life as a mother of three who hasn’t sacrificed an ounce of her fashion sense is a great reminder that mothers are not defined by that role. At least now Jay-Z can breathe far easier knowing that her technical executive producing on one of the year’s best rap albums has led to marital happiness.