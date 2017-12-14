Brockhampton/Apple

LA rap collective Brockhampton is coming up in a big way in 2017. Not only were they tapped to play the main stage at Tyler The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival this fall, but now their latest single, “Stains,” has been selected for Zane Lowe’s World Record, one of the most coveted distinctions in music today.

The massive, multicultural “boy band,” as they call themselves, is calling their upcoming album, Saturation 3 their “final” studio album, although their interview with Lowe seems to place that into doubt, as the camp backtracks and retreads all over their assertion that this is their last album. Kevin Abstract and the gang even cast aspersions on the very concept of a “studio” album, saying, “We make all our albums in our bedrooms.”

The group is one of the more successful indie rap groups in the modern era, and “Stains” is just their latest salvo in a campaign to make sure that success follows them into 2018. While no one exactly knows what’s next for Brockhampton after their “final” album, it’s almost certain that they’ll continue making their unique brand of heartfelt, low-fi hip-hop whether as a group or a loose collective of solo acts. We’ll have to wait and see.

Saturation 3 is due this Friday, December 15. The group is playing three sold-out Los Angeles shows at El Rey Theatre on December 27th, 28th, and 29th, and will be joining Tyler, The Creator, Steve Lacy, Taco, and Banes World? for a special holiday show at The Observatory in Santa Ana on December 30th.