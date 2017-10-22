Cardi B Says She’s Single Now, Ending Her Relationship With Migos’ Offset

10.22.17 1 hour ago

Peace nikka ✌🏽

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

Cardi B and Offset have been relationship goals for many fans — but those supporters might need new goals. Cardi B took to her Snapchat to announce that she’s single, ending her relationship with Offset. There wasn’t much explanation given, but in true Cardi B fashion she made the breakup readily apparent on Instagram, with two peace signs and a caption that simply read, “peace nikka.” There weren’t any public indication that the two were having problems. There were even rumors that the two were engaged — but they were quickly squashed.

Months later, it looks like the entire relationship was too. Perhaps Cardi’s change of heart could have something to do with the recent release of her ex, Tommy Geez, from jail.

Cardi and Tommy’s relationship was a focus on her Love And Hip-Hop: New York stint. His incarceration strained their relationship, as he was upset that she couldn’t give him the attention he wanted while incarcerated. With her career ascending it was hard for her to make time for him, but now that he’s free — and she’s newly single — things have the chance to change. There’s been nothing from Offset’s side about the breakup, and Cardi has already began making other posts on her Instagram. Looks like she’s moved on fast.

Around The Web

TAGSCardi BOffset

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 4 days ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP