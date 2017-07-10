Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Here’s something you probably don’t know about Dr. Dre, the man records new music almost every single day of his life. It’s kind of hard to believe given how little of it actually ends up out in the public space, but it’s for that same exact reason that when he does decide to drop something, people take notice. Over the past few years, Dre has been working to create a documentary about his life that’s currently airing on HBO. It’s called the Defiant Ones, and just like the film Straight Outta Compton, Dre apparently thinks enough of it to lend the project some new tunes.

His latest is a composition titled “Gunfiyah.” It a buzzy track featuring some pitchy horns and a soulful, smooth chorus. Just like in most of the material on his last album Compton, Dre uses the song to talk about his rags to riches story. “I been rollin’ up haze in the studio for days just to work for a wage / Now I’m on, f*ckin’ paid in this mothaf*cka / Who got a hit just like this? And got heart and rich like this? / Never failed, 20 years and he still got grip like this.”

In a recent interview given to our own Steven Hyden, The Defiant Ones director Allen Hughes talked about Dre’s studio proficiency, while also letting slip that he’s currently working on a new project with Eminem.

Dre still records. People don’t know this: Dre records every day. Literally, he’s in there recording songs every day. He’s like Picasso in that way. He’s always painting. Right now he’s producing, in the 11th hour, a track for Eminem’s latest album. So Dre’s still real active in music, you know? But I hear what you’re saying. It’s the truth.

You can listen to “Gunfiyah” above.