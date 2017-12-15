Detroit! Come vomit up some spaghetti with me this weekend at our official #Revival pop up. Exclusive merch, spaghetti and more pic.twitter.com/rL0GHhrh9u — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) December 14, 2017

Ever since Eminem first rapped, “There’s vomit on his sweater already: Mom’s spaghetti” on “Lose Yourself” all those years ago, he hasn’t been able to escape the spaghetti jokes (and occasional art tribute). He’s mostly been pretty cool about the meme-ification of one of his biggest songs, though, and now he’s decided to really roll with it: Eminem is hosting a pop-up event to celebrate the release of his new album Revival, and aside from exclusive merch, $5 will get you a serving of mom’s spaghetti ($8 if you want meatballs too). There’s no word yet on if it will be served with vomit on a sweater, so that’s a maybe.

Eminem announced the pop-up on Twitter, posting a photo of the menu (which also includes drinks and a $5 “s’ghetti sandwich”) and writing, “Detroit! Come vomit up some spaghetti with me this weekend at our official Revival pop up.” The event takes place today and tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Shelter, where Eminem used to get into a rap battle or two back in the day.