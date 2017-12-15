Eminem Is Rolling With The Memes And Serving Mom’s Spaghetti At His Detroit ‘Revival’ Pop-Up

#Eminem
12.15.17 22 mins ago

Ever since Eminem first rapped, “There’s vomit on his sweater already: Mom’s spaghetti” on “Lose Yourself” all those years ago, he hasn’t been able to escape the spaghetti jokes (and occasional art tribute). He’s mostly been pretty cool about the meme-ification of one of his biggest songs, though, and now he’s decided to really roll with it: Eminem is hosting a pop-up event to celebrate the release of his new album Revival, and aside from exclusive merch, $5 will get you a serving of mom’s spaghetti ($8 if you want meatballs too). There’s no word yet on if it will be served with vomit on a sweater, so that’s a maybe.

Eminem announced the pop-up on Twitter, posting a photo of the menu (which also includes drinks and a $5 “s’ghetti sandwich”) and writing, “Detroit! Come vomit up some spaghetti with me this weekend at our official Revival pop up.” The event takes place today and tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Shelter, where Eminem used to get into a rap battle or two back in the day.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Eminem
TAGSEminemRevivalSPAGHETTI

Best Of 2017

The Best TV Images Of 2017

The Best TV Images Of 2017

12.15.17 1 hour ago 2 Comments
Pop Music’s Heroes, Villains, And In-Betweens In 2017

Pop Music’s Heroes, Villains, And In-Betweens In 2017

12.15.17 3 hours ago
The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

12.14.17 22 hours ago
‘The Leftovers’ And ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Win The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

‘The Leftovers’ And ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Win The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

12.14.17 23 hours ago 13 Comments
Check Google’s Top Travel Searches As You Make Your 2018 Travel List

Check Google’s Top Travel Searches As You Make Your 2018 Travel List

12.14.17 23 hours ago
Remembering The Best Concerts Of 2017

Remembering The Best Concerts Of 2017

12.14.17 1 day ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP