Getty Image

Eminem’s rollout of his grand return to music has been less than stellar. The ads promoting the album have been an ad parody of medical commercials, the first single was met with a lukewarm response despite featuring the always perfect Beyonce and all of that has seemingly forced Em to go back to the drawing board and regroup. Expectations are lower than they’ve ever been for an Eminem album, an odd occurrence since the 45-year-old is widely considered as one of the best ever at his craft, but dwindling relevance and a tired sound will do that to even the best of artists, and now, it seems Marshall and the powers that be behind him have reverted to their final recourse: They sold out.

The new Eminem album was rumored to be a part of a large-scale plan for Universal Music Group, the conglomerate that oversees Em’s label home, Interscope records. When HitsDailyDouble reported rumors two heavyweights — Em and Sam Smith — would be dropping albums, they were supposedly going to release them in tandem, on consecutive weeks to drive up the company’s bottom line in a dominant Billboard year for all of UMG’s subsidiaries. Now, after the release of the tracklist for Revival, it feels more than ever like Em’s album is just some corporate chess move more than an artistic expression that has been brewing inside Marshall Mathers for over four years.

The irony is that the kind of star who that reasoning would be applied to is someone like Taylor Swift — but her album never felt like that, even as it was rolled out like a massive, big-budget production with tons of teasers and announcements and glitzy music videos. No, instead, it always felt like Taylor — who some believe to be the most vanilla of all of the world’s massive popstars — had something to get off her chest and a statement to make, and she did so over and over in sonic form.

Now, it’s Eminem who is the company shill popstar, and it’s his album that looks like the money-grabbing corporate move with shallow motives and even shallower music. It looks like, for all intents and purposes that Em has decided — similarly to Drake — that his music is simply a commercial product, meant to be marketed to the masses, rather than an art form meant as a form of expression for an artist.