Just like that, the mysterious 4:44 project starring Mahershala Ali, Lupita Nyong’o and Danny Glover is all but confirmed as a Jay Z visual album, and the release date is officially June 30th. Tidal released a trailer for the project on their website with the artist listed as Jay Z and the title as “Adnis.”

It was always rumored to be Jay Z involved somehow, but the announcement during the NBA Finals that the project was a NC-17 rated film threw some off the scent. That was until Friday, when HipHopDX noticed flyers popping up around Hollywood for the project, and they featured Jay Z’s name prominently and the June 30th release date.

The project appears to be part of a promotion of Sprint and Tidal’s partnership, after Sprint purchased a 33% stake in the company back in January. The cellular provider is now offering new customers Tidal for free for six months, a tidbit that is mentioned in the new preview of 4:44 and almost all of their other recent marketing.

The 30-second clip shows Ali punching a heavy bag while a never-before heard Jay Z song plays ominously in the background. Eventually, Jay raps a few lines before the video ends, “Letter to my dad that I never wrote / Speeches I prepared that I never spoke / Words on the paper that I never read / Proses never penned, they stayed in my head.”

So there’s that, a new Jay Z album is on the way, just a few weeks after he welcomed his new twins with Beyonce into the world. Jay is having quite the month.