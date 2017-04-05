Freestyle Videos From Rap Artists Before They Were Famous

Kendrick Lamar’s Album Might Not Be Coming When We Thought It Was

#Kendrick Lamar
04.05.17 1 min ago

YouTube

A couple weeks back, Kendrick Lamar surprised everyone when he dropped “The Heart Part 4” totally out of nowhere. While it was great to hear something new from the self-proclaimed “greatest rapper alive,” what really got people’s blood flowing was the line, “You know what time it is, ante up, this is in forever / Y’all got ’til April the 7th to get ya’ll sh*t together.” Many took it as a warning shot to the entire rap community, as well as a subtle way of announcing the date for his next project.

But, what if that isn’t the case? I mean, it’s still entirely possible that K Dot drops his next masterpiece this Friday, but that doesn’t mean it’s a guarantee. We have solid evidence that the album exists, and that its really, really good, at least according to his TDE label mate ScHoolboy Q.

What we still don’t have however, is official confirmation from TDE about the date. A few months back, when talking about SZA’s latest release, a rep from TDE told DJ Booth, “If it doesn’t come directly from TDE then it isn’t official.” The label has yet to say a single thing about Kendrick’s next album, except for Top himself who is already projecting it to be the album of the year.

Even more troubling, the ISRC (International Standard Recording Code) website has nothing in its database listing new music from Kendrick. His entries end at his most recent single “Humble.” This is troubling because after an artist gives their album over to their label, the label then files it with the ISRC who gives it an official number. In theory, if K Dot has an album coming out soon, the tracks should be labeled in the ISRC. On the other, it’s still possible that he hasn’t “officially” given it to TDE which is why it hasn’t made it in yet.

ISRC

So, once again, Kendrick very well could drop his next album this Friday — or even late Thursday night if he’s feeling generous — but it’s not a given. We’ll just have to stay tuned to see.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kendrick Lamar
TAGSKendrick LamarTDE (Top Dawg Entertainment)

First 100 Days

The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

04.04.17 1 day ago
What Is The H1-B Visa, And Why Is Trump Cracking Down On It?

What Is The H1-B Visa, And Why Is Trump Cracking Down On It?

04.04.17 1 day ago
The Twisted, Ever-Morphing Timeline Of The Ties Between Donald Trump And Russia

The Twisted, Ever-Morphing Timeline Of The Ties Between Donald Trump And Russia

04.03.17 2 days ago 9 Comments
Filibustering Gorsuch’s Nomination Is The Least Democrats Can Do

Filibustering Gorsuch’s Nomination Is The Least Democrats Can Do

03.30.17 6 days ago 46 Comments
Why You Should Care That Your ISP Is Going To Be Able To Sell Your Data

Why You Should Care That Your ISP Is Going To Be Able To Sell Your Data

03.30.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
What You May Wind Up Paying For The ‘Freedom’ Paul Ryan Is Selling With Trumpcare

What You May Wind Up Paying For The ‘Freedom’ Paul Ryan Is Selling With Trumpcare

03.24.17 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP