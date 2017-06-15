Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Kendrick Lamar’s album DAMN took the the rap world by storm in 2017. One of the standout tracks from that project is the single “DNA,” which Kung Fu Kenny selected as the album’s second single. During ESPN’s coverage of the NBA Finals, eagle-eared listeners noticed that the track was used as bumper music coming out of commercials, but with a twist. These were new lyrics that Kendrick had apparently added to the song for this occasion.

Over a montage of footage showing the Golden State Warriors celebrating their win, Kendrick rapped, “I got, I got, I got, motivation realization in my DNA / I got devotion and emotion in my DNA / Eyes open wide / Yeah we only want the prize / standing ovation and celebration for our DNA.”

Of course, we probably should have known that Kendrick has alternate lyrics for a song like “DNA,” locked up in the TDE vaults. In a recent interview with Zane Lowe shortly after DAMN dropped, he revealed that there’s a version of the U2-featured track “XXX” that has six verses on it. I think I speak for everyone when I say that the world would very much like to hear that as well. Maybe one NFL season rolls around?

Check out the altered take on “DNA” above.