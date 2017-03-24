Kevin Gates Won’t Be Released From Jail Today After All

Kevin Gates was supposed to get out of jail today, but it seems like that that’s not going to happen now. The Islah rapper was set to finish out a 180-day sentence for assaulting a fan at one of his shows, but he’s apparently still being held in Polk County Jail. According to TMZ, while authorities were processing Gates’ release today, they discovered an outstanding felony weapons warrant in the State of Illinois.

In October of last year, Gates was found guilty of misdemeanor battery after he kicked a woman in the face during one of his concerts in Florida, apparently rendering her unconscious. The trial took just a single day, with the judge throwing the book at Gates and sentencing him to six months of time. Gates’ attorney Jose Baez tried to argue that his client was assaulted by the woman first after she apparently tugged on his pants to get the rapper’s attention. He further questioned the seriousness of her injuries during the trial while attempting to make the claim that her motives were financial since she reportedly has hired a civil attorney. Both judge and jury were having none of it.

A hearing to figure out what to do about this latest charge is reportedly being set up today.