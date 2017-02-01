Gallant, The R&B Singer Who Refused To Quit

Lauryn Hill Was Several Hours Late For A Show And Twitter Let Her Have It

The old saying “late to your own funeral” may not have been coined with Lauryn Hill in mind, but it fits her quite well. The singer reportedly was three hours late for a performance in Pittsburgh on Tuesday night and fans blasted her on social media for her lack of promptness.

Hill’s touring the country on the past few months for her The MLH Caravan: A Diaspora Calling! Concert Series and, to her credit, she’s apparently been on schedule because there haven’t been as many reports of her tardiness, which were almost the new normal for her years ago. The last time she was late and cause a stir on social media was back in May 2016, which prompted the Grammy-winning singer to address the issue. “The challenge is aligning my energy with the time, taking something that isn’t easily classified or contained, and trying to make it available for others,” she wrote in a lengthy Facebook message.

Fast forward to, Tuesday night’s performance at Heinz Hall where fans started tweeting when Hill hadn’t shown up after a few hours.

Some fans started lining up to attempt at getting refunds.

Finally, Hill showed up to join her band on stage. Gauging by fans’ reactions, her actual performance was good.

And, once Twitter found out what happened, it was a wrap for Hill by Wednesday morning. The tweets ranged from pure jokes to some users questioning why people would gamble on buying tickets to a Hill show in the first place. “Lauryn Hill pulled a Lauryn Hill & fans r mad at her but as a fan of Lauryn Hill shouldn’t u have known she was prob gon pull a Lauryn Hill?,” wrote one user.

The answer to that is above — because she’s a phenomenal singer. But, owning a remarkable set of pipes still doesn’t allow an entertainer to keep fans waiting hours and hours after they’ve paid good money.

At this time, there’s been no statement by Hill or the venue for the delay.

View some of the Twitter reactions below.

