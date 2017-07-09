Lonzo Ball Thinks 21 Savage’s New Album Is Better Than Jay Z’s And People Are Livid

07.09.17

Getty Image

Lonzo Ball is as divisive an NBA prospect as there has been in some time, and starting his career with a clunker followed by a triple double in the Summer League did nothing to fix that. One thing that will possibly never be rectified no matter how many triple doubles he has in the real NBA is the world’s collective eye rolling every time he says something about music. You may remember his Top 5 rappers list, which included Future and 50 Cent and had the world upset, but that was nothing compared to this:

Yeah, Zo listened to the latest 21 Savage album Issa Album, and the latest Jay Z album 4:44, and somehow decided “I think the 21 Savage one is better.” Sure, that may be generational, as Zo won’t even be 20 years old until October, but the legendary Hov being upstaged by 21 just sounds ridiculous. Maybe LaVar got a hold of his phone and just decided to let off a hot take for the world to flip out about, or maybe Zo is taking cues from his pops and stirring the pot with some dynamite. Whatever the case, people aren’t happy about that seriously troubling and bad opinion, and they’re letting Zo hear about it on Twitter.

