Epic Records

Mariah Carey’s ready to resume her status as one of pop’s top musical divas with her new song “I Don’t,” which features Compton bad boy MC YG. The much anticipated new number is billed as a break-up track for the singer after she’s gone through a few relationship status updates in recent times, having divorced from Nick Cannon and later calling off her engagement to ex-fiance, billionaire James Packer. Given how Carey’s always been completely hands-on with the songwriting for all of her work, it’s hard not to imagine how the figures of both men loom in the lyrics: “Somewhere in another life, We stole a moment in time, Gave you everything that you needed, I was even down to repeat it.”

The production utilizes an interpolation of Donnell Jones’ 1999 single “Where I Wanna Be,” creating the sweetest of soundbeds for Carey’s signature vocals. YG finds himself playing the role of a potential suitor for the singer’s affection as he handles the hook and a verse where he’s the one who gets dumped and his ring returned. Think of him as the snips and snails to Mimi’s sugar and spice, giving the song enough edge to work in whatever radio genres the label decides to take the record.

“I Don’t” is presumed to be the lead-up single to her Carey’s 15th LP after her last body of work was Me. I Am Mariah… The Elusive Chanteuse, which dropped in 2014. The song doesn’t officially release to U.S. markets until Friday, February 3 but it’s already made its way to the web. Listen to a snippet of it below and we’ll update with the full audio soon.