Just like that, the mission is complete. A day after Donald Glover dubbed them “the Beatles of this generation” at the Golden Globes, Migos officially have officially topped Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart with “Bad and Boujee.”

Glover showcased the track in front of 20 million viewers watching the award show after he accepted his award for Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy for his series Atlanta, in which Migos made a guest appearance. “I really want to thank The Migos,” he said. “Not for being in the show, but for making ‘Bad and Boujee,’ which is the best song ever.”

It was a nice hat tip from Glover, but the track was already trending towards topping the chart before his speech, peaking at No. 2 last week and finally surpassing “Black Beetles” on the January 21st chart. With the distinction both Migos and featured artist Lil Uzi Vert now claim their first No.1 records, just as Rae Sremmurd and Gucci Mane did with “Black Beatles,” another carefree, party smash.

The success of both records displays just how power a tool social media can be in this new digital era of music. Both benefited from various memes and viral sensations, including the Mannequin Challenge and multiple dubs of “Bad and Boujee” over everything from cartoons to the series Friends.



