Gucci Mane Responds To Clone Rumors

It’s Official: Migos’ ‘Bad And Boujee’ Is Now The No. 1 Song In The Country

01.09.17 52 mins ago

Subscribe to UPROXX

Just like that, the mission is complete. A day after Donald Glover dubbed them “the Beatles of this generation” at the Golden Globes, Migos officially have officially topped Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart with “Bad and Boujee.”

Glover showcased the track in front of 20 million viewers watching the award show after he accepted his award for Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy for his series Atlanta, in which Migos made a guest appearance. “I really want to thank The Migos,” he said. “Not for being in the show, but for making ‘Bad and Boujee,’ which is the best song ever.”

It was a nice hat tip from Glover, but the track was already trending towards topping the chart before his speech, peaking at No. 2 last week and finally surpassing “Black Beetles” on the January 21st chart. With the distinction both Migos and featured artist Lil Uzi Vert now claim their first No.1 records, just as Rae Sremmurd and Gucci Mane did with “Black Beatles,” another carefree, party smash.

The success of both records displays just how power a tool social media can be in this new digital era of music. Both benefited from various memes and viral sensations, including the Mannequin Challenge and multiple dubs of “Bad and Boujee” over everything from cartoons to the series Friends.


TAGSbad and boujeeBILLBOARD HOT 100Migos

Around The Web

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 22 hours ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 1 month ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 30 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP