Eminem has always been known for starting sh*t with his lyrics, but First Take host Molly Qerim got quite a mouthful of them last year when the Detroit rapper dropped the lengthy “Campaign Speech” track that preceded his still imminent new album.

Here’s exactly what Em said when he name-checked Molly:

But then I think of Molly Qerim and I steer ’em in that direction and forget my ideas for them

Molly, I’m gone off you

Man, light some kush

You’re my first take, I’ll nail you

Can’t lie, I gush

If I won you over, you would be the grand prize

I’m entranced by your looks, come and give the Shady franchise a push

You can get it in the can like some Anheuser Busch

Jeans too small, least three pant sizes tush

Mushed against your damn side, your puss

And thighs are squished

What kind of attire’s that?

I’m ready to be rode

Damn, well there’s a lot of ways that someone could take that verse — and the Internet has been collectively wondering for months now whether or not Molly Qerim herself has thoughts on this rather lewd shout out? After all, her boyfriend and fellow ESPN reporter Jalen Rose already reacted, but we’ve only heard radio silence from Molly herself. Turns out, she was flattered by the mention. In an interview I did with her for Uproxx Sports today, she had one thing to say: Eminem knows who I am?? Check out her full response below:

When it happened I think a few people texted me and they were like, ‘Eminem just shouted you out,’ or ‘Eminem name-checked you!’ And you know what my initial reaction was? I’m like, ‘Eminem knows who I am? Eminem watches First Take? That’s all love.’ I’ve been a fan of his for years, for his music. I love hip-hop. That kind of tripped me out for a second, that was honestly, that was my initial reaction. When I heard what the song was on, I’m going to blank on what it is… wasn’t it like the Donald Trump, it was like a campaign speech, right? Yeah. It was just also kind of funny. I don’t know if funny is the right word, but that it was a part of a campaign speech and not just your typical song. Listen, I appreciate that he’s a fan and I appreciate that he shouted me out. He’s definitely one of the best lyricists in the game. As far as what was actually said, I’m not going to get all beat and get all into it. I don’t think a hip-hop artist is going to say, ‘I want to take long walks on the beach with you.’ I’m just going to leave it at that, and that’s it. Not get all holier than thou, keep watching our show.

“Eminem knows who I am?” is a priceless response in my opinion, and her perspective on it is definitely mature and very even-keeled. Like we disccuss in today’s interview, Qerim has dealt with haters and knows that if they’re talking about you still, they’re fans. For much more on Molly’s career and her current trajectory with First Take, make sure to check out the full interview here.