N.E.R.D. Just Dropped ‘Lemon,’ A Bouncy Rihanna Collaboration And Their First New Song In Seven Years

#Pharrell #Rihanna
11.01.17 1 min ago

It appears that Chad Hugo’s retirement from music has been greatly exaggerated: He said this summer that he was all done, and yet, over the past few days, rumors about N.E.R.D.’s return have really started to gain steam. There were a bunch of posters that read “No_one Ever Really Dies” at Tyler, The Creator’s Flog Naw festival this past weekend, which lent themselves to rumors of the group’s re-emergence. Then yesterday, there were cryptic tweets from Pharrell Williams and Zane Lowe telling people to tune into Lowe’s Beats 1 Apple Radio show today at noon ET.

Well, noon ET has come and gone, and what we’re left with is this: N.E.R.D. is back, and their return is heralded by the new Rihanna-featuring single, “Lemon.” It’s their first new song since their 2010 album Nothing.

The bouncy track is also accompanied by a video starring Rihanna, in which she shaves a woman’s hair clean off, which was apparently necessary prep for that women to twerk and dance around in a bicycle shop after hours, which is what happens during the rest of the video. It’s a completely appropriate response to the song, though, since it’s definitely one meant to get bodies moving, and it does that very well.

Watch the “Lemon” video above.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Pharrell#Rihanna
TAGSLEMONN.E.R.D.PHARRELLPHARRELL WILLIAMSRihanna

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 hours ago
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 day ago 3 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 2 days ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP