The Notorious B.I.G. was killed 20 years ago today in Los Angeles, California. Though the rapper also known as Biggie Smalls was only able to compile two albums in his lifetime, Ready To Die and Life After Death, his outsized impact on hip-hop endures to this day. It’s no surprise then, that hip-hop fans across the internet are reflecting on his life and music while paying tribute to one of the greatest rappers of all-time.

Sean “Diddy” Combs owes perhaps more than anyone to Biggie’s lyrical prowess. Smalls’ debut album Ready To Die was the first release on Diddy’s Bad Boy record label, and its runaway success propelled Combs and his entire roster into the national spotlight. Combs famously flipped The Police’s “Every Breath You Take” into a star-studded tribute single “I’ll Be Missing You” in the wake of Biggie’s death. On the 20th anniversary, he’s going above and beyond yet again to honor his fallen friend.

“For us, we lived 20 years of our lives without somebody that has been a big part of our lives, that has basically been responsible for the legend of our careers,” he said in the clip. “He’s fed a lot of families, made a lot of people dance, made a lot of people feel good. On this day, we’re gonna reflect on him because we miss him. Twenty years later, time heals all wounds, but this wound ain’t healed yet.”