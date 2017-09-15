Getty Image

Within weeks of dropping his fantastic debut album Stoney, Post Malone was already promoting his next LP, the hilariously titled Beerbongs And Bentleys. It was a fitting name for Post, a guy who never seems to skip a party and loves to flaunt his wealth, but more importantly, with as marvelous as Stoney was there was real anticipation for whatever the 22 year old had in store for his next time around.

beerbongs and bentleys isn't a song…. It's a whole project. also a lifestyle 🍻and it's coming 💛 — Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) December 29, 2016

Now, months later after he dropped a riveting cover of a Nirvana classic, we finally get the first glimpse of just what exactly Post Malone has in mind in the form of “Rockstar,” a melodic, thumping track buoyed by a guest appearance from 21 Savage and all his glorious ad-libs. While 21 borrows Post’s sing-song delivery for half his verse, eventually he hops into his own unique and more aggressive approach and delivers typical, whimsical 21 Savage quips and one-liners.

Still, like most Post Malone tracks it’s the soothing delivery of the track’s more melodic moments that makes “Rockstar” a quality outing and a worthy addition to playlists everywhere. Post has his work cut out for him as he looks to top Stoney, but with “Rockstar” he’s off to a good start and surely he has much more where that came from.