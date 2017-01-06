Getty Image

Solange Knowles has signed on to play at an alternative inauguration ball the on the day before Donald Trump drops the “elect” from his title. The addition of the A Seat At The Table singer gives The Peace Ball 200% more star power than the actual inauguration, which has struggled to find musicians willing to play for Trump.

Solange joins Grammy-winning jazz singer Esperanza Spalding at the event at the National Museum of African American History and Culture on January 19. While it’s programmed for the day before the big event — and any “alternative inaugural ball” carries with it a hint that the actual inauguration is not worthy of consideration — organizers swear that the event is non-partisan and not a protest of Donald Trump.

It’s a celebration of accomplishment — over the last four years, there’s been progress on marriage equality, criminal justice reform, and health care,” organizer and Busboys and Poets owner Andy Shallal told The Washington Post. “We don’t always take the time to stand back and look at this great stuff and celebrate.”

Also in attendance at the totally-not-a-protest ball will be actors Danny Glover, Fran Drescher and Ashley Judd and playwright Eve Ensler. Reportedly their all going to get together and try to break the record for world’s loudest “Who?” when someone says “Jackie Evancho.”