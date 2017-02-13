The Weeknd blazed the Grammy stage Sunday night with a magnetic performance of his chart-topping hit, “I Feel it Coming.” As producers of the infectious record, the XO artist brought along reclusive robots Daft Punk for his set. It was the French duo’s first Grammy appearance since rocking the Grammy stage in 2013 with Nile Rogers, Stevie Wonder, and Pharrell — clearly, they don’t mind making a live appearance when the show is this important.

While the Weeknd didn’t take home any Grammys this year since his album was released after the nomination deadline, he’s sure to return in 2018 with a couple of gramophones to add to his growing collection. Abel won his first Grammy in 2016, picking up the Best Urban Contemporary Album trophy for Beauty Behind The Madness and Best R&B Performance for “Earned It (Fifty Shades of Grey).”

Starboy also hasn’t left the top 5 of the Billboard 200 albums charts since being released three months ago, thanks to streaming. The album is currently sitting pretty at No. 4 and is inching closer towards platinum status every time you play, “I Feel It Coming” and “Starboy,” two songs in the Top 20 singles chart.

The Weeknd’s Starboy: Legend of the Fall World Tour kicks off in Stockholm, Sweden February 17 and wraps up in Cincinnati, Ohio Jun. 8.