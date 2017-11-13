Pro-Weed Wiz Khalifa Says His New Album Is Not For Syrup Sippers And ‘Lean Is Lame’

11.13.17

Wiz Khalifa is probably not anyone’s model for sobriety, but the Pittsburgh rapper delivered an intriguing anti-drug message via Instagram over the weekend, calling lean — cough syrup containing codeine and promethazine in clear soda, usually Sprite — “lame” and saying that his new album, Laugh Now, Fly Later, is “not for the lean sippers.”

While Wiz is famously pro-marijuana, it appears his lenience doesn’t extend to the favored drink of Houston and Philadelphia-based rappers, as he posted the video to his Instagram while smoking a joint, saying, “You know, when a lot of people follow one trend or find themselves doing the same thing that everybody else is doing, you don’t really get somebody that speaks for the other side.”

He continues, “So I’ma just go ahead and speak for the other side. Lean is lame. Not for the lean sippers. Don’t get in your feelings. It’s [his new album] for the people that don’t fuck with that shit. Feel empowered. Know, lean is definitely lame.”

Wiz joins a growing list of rappers who’ve become increasingly vocal about the perceived popularity of the perception-altering drug which includes up-and-coming Atlanta rapper Russ, whose anti-drug T-shirt set off an intense round of online debate. This burgeoning stance in hip-hop stands in opposition to the rising prominence of rappers like Yung Lean and Lil Pump who advocate the abuse of prescription drugs despite the apparent ill effects associated with their use evidenced by Lil Wayne’s repeated bouts of seizures, and several high-profile deaths like that of ASAP Yams.

Meanwhile, Wiz’s new album, Laugh Now, Fly Later, is now available on the rapper’s website.

