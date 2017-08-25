Wu-Tang Clan Is Set To Return With A New Album This Fall, ‘Wu-Tang: The Saga Continues’

08.25.17 2 hours ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

Throw your W’s in the air because the samurai warriors straight out of Shaolin are set to return once again later this fall. According to Spin, the group’s musical maestro RZA has revealed that the classic ’90s hip-hop collective is set to drop their first new album in three years on October 13. Apparently, the record is titled Wu-Tang: The Saga Continues and is helmed by RZA along with DJ Mathematics.

To whet the appetites of all the major Wu-acolytes out there, the group also debuted a brand new single last night. Titled “People Say,” the group’s latest offering is sure to bring a smile to the face of every fan who still clings to their copies of Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers). Produced by RZA, the beat sounds like something he might’ve cooked up back in ’94 before the basement flooded and destroyed his collection of tapes.

Method Man, Raekwon, Inspectah Deck, and special guest Redman all bring the heat with their different verses, but the Chef cooked up something special in particular. “Cold chemists taste the flow / It’s numb meets copper rum, bluntin’ off the get back / Salute me then one, I’m out / Off to the races, my blazers ain’t patient.”

The Saga Continues will be released in October through the Wu’s lifestyle company 36 Chambers ALC.

Around The Web

TAGSPeople SayWU-TANG CLANWu-Tang: The Saga Continues

Make The Most Of Summer '17

This ‘Beach Style’ Photo Diary Will Make You Want To Hit The Sand Before Summer Ends

This ‘Beach Style’ Photo Diary Will Make You Want To Hit The Sand Before Summer Ends

and 08.24.17 22 hours ago 3 Comments
The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

08.18.17 1 week ago
A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

08.16.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 2 weeks ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP