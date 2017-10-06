Getty Image

Young Thug and his fiance Jerrika Karlae have been nothing but a perfect couple in the public eye, with Thug always appearing the doting, happy boyfriend. He’s written love ballads for her and released them on Valentine’s Day, supported her business endeavors and showered her with love all throughout his music.

Apparently, that didn’t stop Thug from cheating though, or stop the very public scandal that followed on social media the past few days. After Jerrika aired Thug out on Snapchat for allegedly cheating on her, she declared herself “back on the market” on Twitter.

I'm definitely back on the market tho 💋 — Jerrika Karlae (@MissJerrikaK) October 4, 2017

Well, whether it’s true or not, Thug is on the defensive, and he took to Instagram to very publicly apologize and beg Jerrika for another chance. “Bae, give me a chance and I promise I won’t mess up no more,” he said on his Instagram story, seemingly admitting to the infidelity before urging his fans to tell Jerrika to give him “one more” chance. “It wasn’t even my fault man,” he pleaded. “Like six n****s be using that phone, man. It wasn’t even my fault, you tripping. You crazy.”

From the desk of #YoungThug A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Oct 5, 2017 at 5:41pm PDT

In another video a few minutes later, Thug is seen feigning crying, with the caption “Garfield,” but says nothing and doesn’t offer anymore details. As of now Jerrika has yet to respond on any of her social media accounts, but with the way Thug’s devoted fans are, surely she’s hearing about and seeing the videos as they try to reunite their guy with his gal.