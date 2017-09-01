There’s A New Main Character On ‘Game Of Thrones’ Based On Screentime

HBO

Through the first six seasons of HBO’s Game of Thrones, the character with the most screentime wasn’t Jon Snow, Daenarys Targaryan, Cersei Lannister, or even a Stark — it was Tyrion Lannister. He was on screen for a total of 4 hours and 53 minutes, compared to 4 hours and 28 minutes for “Aegon Targaryen,” 3 hours and 41 minutes for the Mother of Dragons, 3 hours and 21 minutes for the Protector of the Seven Kingdoms, and 3 hours and 19 minutes and 3 hours and 9 minutes for the Stark girls, Sansa and Arya. (Poor Bran, who was absent from season five, is in 15th place with under 90 minutes.)

Peter Dinklage was the most notable non-Sean Bean name when Thrones premiered, and he’s still the only actor to win an Emmy for his performance on the show. But it was still surprising to see Tyrion, someone who has no interest in ruling the Seven Kingdoms, rank so high. Now that season seven’s in the books and the new numbers have been crunched, he’s still up there, but there’s a new King of the Screentime. Fittingly, it’s the King of the North.

Jon Snow has now been on-screen for 5 hours and 38 minutes, or one minute more than Tyrion. Lagging way behind in third place is Daenerys with 4 hours and 36 minutes, followed by Sansa (3 hours and 59 minutes) and Cersei (3 hours and 56 minutes). Meanwhile, the Night King has only logged eight minutes, while King’s Landing blacksmith Tobho Mott scrapes the bottom with 75 seconds. But if he’s in every scene in season eight, maybe he can catch up? Which brings me to my new fan theory: Tobho Mott is Azor Ahai.

Check out the full list over at IMDb.

(Via IMDb)