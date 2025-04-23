Dasha Will Debut A New Song ‘Give Me A Second’ Live At Stagecoach 2025

Dasha and her denim riding boots are stomping towards Stagecoach 2025. While attendees are looking forward to performances from the “Didn’t I” singer as well as headliners Zach Bryan, Jelly Roll, and Luke Combs, Dasha has something special lined up.

During a sit-down with People, Dasha revealed her next record is on the way. But instead of releasing snippets online, Dasha will debut her song “Give Me a Second” live at Stagecoach 2025.

When asked about the forthcoming tune, Dasha hinted at its overall vibe. “It’s just super fun, upbeat, and the lyrics are so real,” she said. “I like having a really fun time showing my personality in my lyrics, and this song is the perfect one that sums it up.”

She continued: “It’s not my next single or anything. I really wanted to include it in the set because of how much fun it is to perform. We’re literally opening the show with it.”

Although Dasha says the song is just an appetizer rather a full-on marketed release, fans are excited nonetheless. Dasha also confirmed supporters should expect a two EP from her this year.

Dasha is set to perform on Saturday, April 26 on the T-Mobile Mane Stage. To view the Stagecoach 2025 click here.