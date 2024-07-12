Dasha Finds It Hard To Move On In Her Cheeky New Single, ‘Didn’t I’

San Luis Obispo is hardly where you’d expect to find a burgeoning country star, but with the genre so resurgent nationwide, it shouldn’t be surprising that so many country singers are cropping up in some unexpected places. Dasha, who broke out in 2021 with her debut EP 21st Birthday and signed with Warner Records last year after the success of her single “Austin,” is one such artist. Her new single, “Didn’t I,” continues her foray into pop-country territory with an upbeat, stomp-and-fiddle singalong about being unable to resist an old flame.

“Didn’t I” finds Dasha questioning herself as she puts her foot down about moving on, only to find herself backsliding. It’s a familiar tale, but Dasha’s tongue-in-cheek rendering makes it sound fresh and funny, as she wonders, “Didn’t I swear you were dead to me? / Didn’t you scream that I had to leave? / Didn’t I slam your damn front door / Sayin’, ‘I ain’t never gonna come back no more’?” And yet, she finds herself back in the cycle of frustration, falling head over heels. “Didn’t I” is Dasha’s first new song since the release of her Warner debut, What Happens Now?. You can catch her on tour beginning in August.

You can listen to Dasha’s new single, “Didn’t I,” above.